Wedding ring theft at Walmart included man brandishing a machete, Virginia cops say

Two arrests have been made in connection with a jewelry counter robbery that included someone brandishing a machete to keep Walmart employees at bay, according to the the Virginia Beach Police Department in Virginia.

No one was injured during the incident, which occurred Oct. 30 at the Walmart on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach, police said in a news release. Virginia Beach is on the state’s southern coastline, just east of Norfolk.

Investigators say suspects Marcus Conaway, 38, and Frederick Robinson, 42, first aroused suspicions by driving through the store’s parking lot with their vehicle’s license plate “concealed by a grocery bag.”

“Once inside, the two approached the jewelry counter where they attempted to break the glass display and open its locked doors,” police said.

“A clerk came over to assist the men who inquired about two sets of wedding bands. Robinson then snatched the rings from the clerk’s hands and walked quickly to the exit,” police said. “Robinson brandished a machete when confronted by store employees.”

The employees backed away, police said, “allowing them to flee the store.”

Virginia Beach police said officers were “simultaneously” investigating the duo’s vehicle in the parking lot, resulting in the suspects walking directly into responding officers.

Robinson, who is from Virginia Beach, is charged with robbery and grand larceny, and Conaway, of Norfolk, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, police said.

The two were being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.