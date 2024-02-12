Wedding vendors shine at the bridal expo in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, future brides and grooms attended the Forever and Always Bridal Expo in Athens and got the opportunity to meet wedding vendors from all across East Texas to help them on their special day.

Our Promise event in Tyler celebrates Black History Month

The free expo was presented by First State Bank at The Texan in Athens and had food, a fashion show, prizes and bride bags.

Wedding vendors that attended included photographers, jewelers, caterers, cake bakers and DJ’s.

An organizer told KETK that the connections made at the inaugural event benefit vendors and wedding planners.

Sharron Cotten, an organizer with Tall Cotten Photography, said her favorite part of the event is the vendor connections and that she does not see other photographers as competition.

“If I’m booked on the day that a bride asks for, I’m able to give them confident recommendations of someone else I know that’ll take great care of them,” Sharron Cotten with Tall Cotten Photography, said.

With wedding season right around the corner, Cotten said vendors are seeing more bookings closer to the wedding date and an increase in spring weddings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.