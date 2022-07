Motley Fool

Below, we'll look at three different ideas you can use either alone or in tandem to help give you a bigger Social Security check each month. The amount of your Social Security benefit 3depends on your primary insurance amount, which in turn is driven by your earnings history. Specifically, Social Security looks at the 35 years in which you earned the most on an inflation-adjusted basis, and it then takes your work history to determine your average indexed monthly earnings.