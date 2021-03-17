Weddings on hold again after 'confusion' over rules
Some couples planning to marry between mid-April and mid-May face disappointment after clarification of England's roadmap out of lockdown.
Weddings can go ahead again next month, but only in places of worship and public buildings.
Other venues had hoped to reopen too, but have been told they must wait until indoor hospitality reopens in May.
The industry is warning thousands of weddings will have to be cancelled or postponed following this "confusion".
"The roadmap indicated weddings and receptions could resume on 12th April. We have now discovered, not by being offered the information but by analysing the small print and repeatedly seeking clarity, that this is not the case," said Sarah Haywood, spokeswoman for Weddings Taskforce, a group set up to represent the sector.
She said 70% of England's weddings took place in licensed venues that would not be permitted to open under the rules, but that the government had failed to explain that clearly when it outlined its plan for reopening the economy in February.
Weddings Taskforce estimates around 7,000 couples will be affected.
The government said the roadmap had set out which events would be able to take place.
"At Step 2 - no earlier than 12 April - weddings can take place in premises that are permitted to open or where a broader exemption applies such as places of worship or hotel function suites," a government spokesperson said.
"Wedding receptions can take place outdoors only. There has been no change to this plan.
"We understand the unique significance these events hold in people's lives but we must continue to take necessary steps to limit the transmission of the virus," they added.
What are England's new wedding rules?
From 29 March onwards, up to six people can attend a wedding. That limit includes the couple.
From no earlier than 12 April, up to 15 people will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and reception, at venues that are permitted to open, potentially rising to 30 guests from 17 May.
From 21 June at the earliest, the government aims to remove all limits on social contact, including lifting all wedding restrictions.
Have you been forced to postpone your wedding? Email your experiences haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.