A wedding's in the works

Feb. 15—The residents of the Paradise Creek of Olympus Retirement Living spent the afternoon celebrating Valentine's Day with a small party. There were cookies, punch and valentine cards for each resident who attended.

Tammie Poe, sales and marketing director for Paradise Creek, said they collected valentines from groups around town, like the Delta Gamma sorority at the University of Idaho, St. Augustine Catholic Church and others.

Paradise Creek resident Colleen Bright came to the party to enjoy a cookie and visit friends. She said her grandchildren were coming to visit after school and celebrate with her. Paradise Creek organized a special lunch and a round of the Newlywed Game.

For Ed Saarela and Mary Ann Sharp, Valentine's Day is special as they met 23 years ago at a singles party. This year, after a long engagement, they decided to get married. Sharp said they'd been thinking about it for years.

"We're not getting any younger and didn't want to go any longer without it being official," Sharp said.

The two will have a Zoom connection for family members who live out of town, and they plan to dance to "I Cross M Heart" by George Strait. Saarela said he'd asked Sharp to marry him years before through a poem.

"You need to have someone to share everything with," Saarela said.

He penned the poem during a hunting trip, inspired by the sounds of birds and animals, after he'd climbed a tree to gain a vantage point. He kept a branch from the tree and carved a ring from it for Sharp.

They had originally planned to get married three days ago but the judge got sick. At the latest, Sharp said, they'll get married next Wednesday.

Saarela and Sharp said they'd stayed together through the years because they had respect for each other and did things together. Saarela said they had gone to craft fairs for woodworking and he would take her hunting with him sometimes.

"I don't know what I'd do without her," Saarela said.

Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.