One person died in what police suspect is an "accidental shooting" at Wedgewood Village apartments Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Doulton Court, part of the large Hilltop apartment community.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

In a release issued Thursday morning, Columbus police said that due to the initial information provided, homicide detectives responded but after investigation "the incident is being considered an accidental shooting."

Police did not identify the person who died.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Wedgewood apartment shooting leaves one dead, Columbus police investigating