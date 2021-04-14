Wedgewood Partners: “We Expect Copart (CPRT) to Grow at Attractive Double-Digit Rates”

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +4.8% was reported by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, outperforming its Russell 1000 Growth benchmark that delivered a 1% return, but below both the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 Value Index that had a 6.2% and 11.3% gains in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Wedgewood Partners, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) and shared their insights on the company. Copart, Inc. is a Dallas, Texas-based used car dealers company that currently has a $27.7 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, CPRT delivered a -7.64% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 65.21%. As of April 13, 2021, the stock closed at $117.53 per share.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Copart, Inc. in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Copart reported +23% growth in quarterly operating income driven by extremely strong average selling prices (+35%) at its online salvage vehicle auctions. The Company maintains an effective duopoly in U.S. salvage vehicle auctions (along with IAA). The outsized increase in ASPs is due to Copart’s unique, two-sided network platform that consists of the largest North American P&C insurance carriers and automobile dealerships, which are getting increasing access to less price-sensitive foreign salvage buyers. As automobiles are becoming more sophisticated with hard-to-repair electronics and computers onboard, Copart is helping insurance partners find a life “after salvage” with consumers, particularly outside the U.S., who place a higher value on these vehicles, often simply due to softer safety regulatory regimes. We expect Copart to grow at attractive double-digit rates as this phenomenon continues for the foreseeable future."

