Is Wedia SA (EPA:ALWED) A Financially Sound Company?

Wedia SA (EPA:ALWED) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €20m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Software industry, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ALWED here.

How does ALWED’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, ALWED has ramped up its debt from €1.6m to €2.0m , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, ALWED currently has €3.9m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, ALWED has produced cash from operations of €2.5m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 126%, indicating that ALWED’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ALWED’s case, it is able to generate 1.26x cash from its debt capital.

Can ALWED pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of €5.3m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.89x. Generally, for Software companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ENXTPA:ALWED Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Can ALWED service its debt comfortably?

ALWED’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 17%. This range is considered safe as ALWED is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders.

Next Steps:

ALWED’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ALWED’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Wedia to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ALWED’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ALWED’s outlook. Valuation: What is ALWED worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALWED is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



