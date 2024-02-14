Wednesday 7-Day: February 14, 2024
Here is a look at your extended forecast, featuring some up and down temperatures!
Google and the Environmental Defense Fund have teamed up to track methane emissions using satellite images and AI. The EDF's MethaneSAT is expected to help provide the most comprehensive picture yet of global methane leaks.
Calm is returning after hotter-than-expected inflation spooked the market, upending bets on interest-rate cuts.
In the proposal, the Pac-12 is asking the CFP to guarantee the league revenue distribution amounts and voting privileges.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sarah Silverman’s copyright lawsuit against ChatGPT gets reduced, Nothing's next phone will debut on March 5,
Here’s what experts and science have to say about these well-known food aphrodisiacs — and whether they actually help put people in the mood.
Intuitive Machines is looking to succeed where past ventures have failed with its inaugural lunar lander mission, which would mark the first time a private company has landed a spacecraft on the moon — ever. The mission is poised to lift off on a SpaceX rocket at 12:57 a.m. EST tomorrow from the launch company’s pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Should everything go to plan, after a roughly seven-day journey the spacecraft will enter lunar orbit.
OpenAI has announced a memory feature for its ChatGPT service. The tool is in beta and only available to a small number of users.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Up your cozy quotient with this super-soft blanket that has over 1,900 5-star Amazon fans.
Channel Michelangelo as you tame your yard with this lightweight, battery-powered wonder.
Haason Reddick has enjoyed two Pro Bowl nods and 27 sacks in his two seasons with the Eagles, and it seems he wants to stay with them.
Beauty rest, indeed: Would 223,000 five-star reviewers steer you wrong?
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
'Blocks light and sound,' says fans. And if added privacy is what you want, it offers that, too.
Some imaginative and resourceful game preservationists have reverse-engineered a long-lost F-Zero game from the mid-'90s. Faithful recreations of two BS F-Zero games, broadcast exclusively for Nintendo’s long-defunct Satellaview satellite gaming extension for the Super Famicom, are now available.
The Wallbox Pulsar Plus is a premium, feature-packed electric car charger that impressed during a full year of testing with many electrified vehicles
'Water is the medium in which most of our metabolic processes take place,' says registered dietitian Scott Keatley.
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.
Lyft is expanding its program that matches women and nonbinary riders to similar drivers. The Women+ Connect initiative is now available in numerous new cities, including Los Angeles and Miami.
Thousands of five-star reviewers say the cozy hoodie has become a wardrobe staple.