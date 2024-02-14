Wednesday 7-Day: February 14, 2024

TechCrunch

Intuitive Machines is looking to succeed where past ventures have failed with its inaugural lunar lander mission, which would mark the first time a private company has landed a spacecraft on the moon — ever. The mission is poised to lift off on a SpaceX rocket at 12:57 a.m. EST tomorrow from the launch company’s pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Should everything go to plan, after a roughly seven-day journey the spacecraft will enter lunar orbit.