Wednesday 9-hour forecast: Sunny skies across the borderland today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Hump Day! We’re starting our day with partly cloudy skies and then clearing by noon.

While temperatures continue to drop in the 30s at night, we will continue to see 60 degrees in our forecast. Starting at 11 a.m. we’re forecasting 53-degrees and 62 by 3 p.m. ☀️

Come dinner time we’re predicting to drop down in the upper 40’s. Therefore, if you have any plans to go out tonight. Bundle up! 🧥

