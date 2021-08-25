Wednesday arrest brings total to four Middletown residents connected to mid-May homicide

A man’s mother, girlfriend and a third suspect, who police said was present during a fatal shooting, were arrested on charges related to a homicide.

Matthew O’Banner, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and commission of an A, B or C Felony with a firearm on Aug 5.

O’Banner was wanted in connection to a murder that killed Tylon Hardy and injured another in mid-May. The shooting occurred around Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court, police said.

Middletown police, with the help of US Marshals, located O’Banner in New Jersey where he was extradited at the beginning of the month and arraigned on Tuesday. He’s held on $2 million bond.

Middletown police also made multiple arrests related to the homicide.

The first person arrested in connection the murder was Nahkyn Durazzo, 21, who police say “was present and involved in the shooting incident that led to the death of Hardy.” Durazzo was arrested on June 3 and charged with violation of probation and is held on a $75,000 bond.

O’Banner’s mother, Michelle Sanders, 54, “is suspected of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges related to the homicide of Tylon Hardy,” police said.

Sanders was arrested on Aug. 9 and held on $250,000 bond.

Alexandra Vazquez, 21, and O’Banner’s girlfriend, was arrested Wednesday in connection to interfering with the investigation. She was held on $100,000 bond.

Police haven’t revealed more information regarding their investigation. Court records are sealed until Sept. 7.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.