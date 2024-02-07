Wednesday is cooler and dryer, but beach and boating conditions are dangerous

A strong low pressure off the coast keeps things breezy on Wednesday.

Wind speeds are in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts up to 30 mph, according to NWS Melbourne.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s in most areas but the low 70s near Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast.

There could be some isolated showers near the Treasure Coast, however, Central Florida will be mostly dry and partly sunny.

Beach and boating conditions are dangerous, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a High Surf Advisory with breaking waves six to 11 feet tall.

Additionally, there is a Small Craft Advisory for all coastal waters, as wind speeds are 15 to 25 knots.

Dangerous seas are around eight to 12 feet nearshore and 14 to 17 feet offshore.