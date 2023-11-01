Wednesday Evening 7 Day Forecast
Toyota’s (TM) ADR-listed shares surged on Wednesday after the world’s largest automaker boosted its revenue and operating income forecast, citing improving operations and currency tailwinds. Toyota also raised its dividend and instituted a share buyback plan.
The Rams might have to turn to Brett Rypien on Sunday.
In a move widely expected by investors, the Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at their latest meeting on Wednesday,
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
The Falcons are making a quarterback change.
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in Gaza's largest refugee camp for a second day in a row.
This just in: Ridiculous prices on tons of giftable goodies, including an electric toothbrush for only $20.
New labor market data out Wednesday reflected a tightening job market that has seen wage growth slow sharply for workers both keeping the same job and hopping to a new role.
On Wednesday, the Japanese automaker said its future electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's charging port starting in 2025. The move ensures Subaru's future vehicles will have access to Tesla's network of "50,000+" chargers. Toyota and Lexus also embraced Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) a couple weeks ago.
The Rangers are on the verge of their first championship.
VW Group's Cariad software division to lay off 2,000 workers. Part of another restructure and more delays for the digital division.
The announcement marked a big increase from the 5 million users the company disclosed last spring.
Markets are widely anticipating Fed officials will keep interest rates unchanged. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East are keeping oil prices volatile.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
Score a Keurig for 50% off, AirPods for $99 and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
The stocks that drove the 2023 market rally aren't moving in unison anymore, which could prevent a rally in the major indexes to end the year.
Filmmakers have embraced year-round scares, specifically tailoring their terror to other major holidays.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
Albums featuring "parental advisory" labels went on to be some of the most successful of the past three decades.
Even professional chefs swear by it for keeping them on track: 'Timer of choice for the rest of my career.'