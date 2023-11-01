Wednesday Evening Forecast
Toyota’s (TM) ADR-listed shares surged on Wednesday after the world’s largest automaker boosted its revenue and operating income forecast, citing improving operations and currency tailwinds. Toyota also raised its dividend and instituted a share buyback plan.
The Rams might have to turn to Brett Rypien on Sunday.
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it would maintain the target range for its benchmark interest rate at 5.25%-5.50%.
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
In a move widely expected by investors, the Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at their latest meeting on Wednesday,
New labor market data out Wednesday reflected a tightening job market that has seen wage growth slow sharply for workers both keeping the same job and hopping to a new role.
On Wednesday, the Japanese automaker said its future electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's charging port starting in 2025. The move ensures Subaru's future vehicles will have access to Tesla's network of "50,000+" chargers. Toyota and Lexus also embraced Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) a couple weeks ago.
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in Gaza's largest refugee camp for a second day in a row.
Markets are widely anticipating Fed officials will keep interest rates unchanged. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East are keeping oil prices volatile.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
Tesla stock is poised to close below $200, hitting levels not seen since May despite a broader market rally and rebound in beaten-down tech.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Here's what we know so far about the victims.
It's time for yet another Apple Event. This time around, we're expecting to see fresh MacBook Pro and iMac devices powered by new M3 chipsets.
Many economists believe the third quarter will be the peak of economic growth before the Fed's tightening cycle slows down the economy.
ESPN drew nearly 3 million viewers for Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut Wednesday night versus the Mavericks.
Boeing reported a third quarter miss on both the top and bottom lines and cut its delivery forecast for its 737 Max narrowbody jet due to ongoing production issues. The aerospace giant did reaffirm its cash flow guidance, which gave shares a boost.
Houston High School was granted a temporary restraining order against the decision Thursday.
Following a season-opening win over the Utah Jazz, Brown didn't want to talk sports.
Tyreek Hill appeared to be his usual high-energy self when he returned to practice on Thursday.