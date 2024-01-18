Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
The proposed rule targeted a loophole that allowed bank overdraft fees to balloon, hitting low-income Americans hardest.
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
Here's how the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro on the spec sheet.
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
One impasse that has been at the center of conversations between Indiana and Toronto regarding Siakam, according to league sources, is the Pacers’ unwillingness to include Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker in a deal.
Google is expanding mobile search. On Wednesday, the company introduced Circle to Search, a gesture-based way to quickly find info without leaving your app.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night and died Wednesday morning despite "life-saving efforts."
The move is a significant one for fans who subscribe to a TV service that doesn't have a deal with Bally.
Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.
Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures, with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'
The game reached 27.6 million viewers.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game Saturday night was broadcast exclusively on Peacock.
The second round of the NFL playoffs is set.