Wednesday evening news briefing: Boeing boss admits mid-air plane blowout was ‘our mistake’

Good evening. Boeing’s chief executive has admitted the mid-air Alaska Airlines door panel blowout was the aircraft maker’s “mistake”. Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak has promised a new law to exonerate postmasters caught up in the Post Office IT scandal.

Boeing boss admits mid-air plane blowout was ‘our mistake’

Dave Calhoun told the company’s staff he had been “shaken to the bone” by last week’s near-catastrophic incident, in which a so-called door plug section snapped off the fuselage of a nearly-full 737 Max 9 plane, leaving a gaping hole next to a miraculously empty seat. Read more about the incident here.

Sunak: Post Office victims will be cleared under new law

Downing Street said the ambition was to quash the convictions this year, with legislation being tabled within weeks. Postmasters will have to sign a document saying they are innocent to get their compensation, allowing those later found to have been guilty to be prosecuted for fraud.

Adam Crozier ‘would have known about Horizon problems’

An insider has told the BBC he would “struggle to think” that Adam Crozier, the then chief executive of Royal Mail was not alerted “at some point” to problems with the Horizon IT system. The unnamed man was contracted to work for Royal Mail’s technology leadership team from 2007 to 2009.

Nottinghamshire | A police officer is under criminal investigation after an 80-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a police van on a pedestrian crossing.

Pictured: Princess Anne’s no-nonsense royal visit

The Princess Royal arrives in Sri Lanka with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence - Chamila Karunarathne/Shutterstock

The Princess Royal has been welcomed to Sri Lanka with a dazzling performance by traditional dancers – and in true Princess Anne style, she took it all in her stride by carrying her own bags off her commercial plane.

Long read: Nikki Haley – the Republican taking on Donald Trump to become president

The former US ambassador is using her time inside the Trump administration to beat him to her party’s nomination, her biographer writes.

What your belly fat says about the state of your health

Love handles, wobbly belly, beer gut - the fat around your tummy is a revealing marker of your true health.

Business news: Greggs plots push into South

Greggs will open as many as 160 new shops across Britain in 2024, in an expansion frenzy that will see target areas including the South of England. It comes after the business opened a record 220 new locations in 2023, growing its estate to almost 2,500 sites across the UK.



Live markets news: Inflation to fall below 2pc by spring, say economists

Fashion | At 41, Jamie Dornan is at his most stylish ever – without even trying

Property | How Sweden stopped gazundering – and Britain can too

Charity Appeal | The truth about what happens when your wife is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Football | Chelsea look little better under Pochettino

Cricket | Calls for England tour to be on free-to-air TV

Tennis | Murray targets one key area to improve his game

BBC Sport | Telegraph readers on the changes the corporation must make

Rugby | Andy Farrell’s appointment as Lions head coach creates an Owen dilemma

Food | The Greek yoghurt pots actually worth paying for

Health | Week 2 of celebrity trainer Matt Roberts’ exercise guide

Money | The jobs that are doomed (and the jobs that will boom) in 2024

