Wednesday evening news briefing: Every single case I brought was prosecuted, former Post Office investigator says

Good evening. A former Post Office investigator confirmed that every case he dealt with went to prosecution, inquiry heard. Elsewhere, Ben Wallace has warned that changing Prime Minister would mean ‘certain loss of power’ for the Tories.

Every single case I brought was prosecuted, former Post Office investigator says

When asked about the decision making process behind prosecuting sub-postmasters, it was put to Former Post Office investigator Raymond Grant that “there wasn’t any analysis of the evidential strengths and weaknesses” of cases provided by the fraud team.

Changing PM would mean ‘certain loss of power’ for Tories, warns Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace warned changing Tory leader again would likely mean the “certain loss of power” for the Conservative Party. The former defence secretary said he believed Sir Simon Clarke was “wrong” to have called for Rishi Sunak to be replaced.

Ukraine conflict shows calling up public can win wars, says UK Army chief

The head of the Army has said the conflict in Ukraine shows citizens win wars, as he warned Britain it must be ready to mobilise. General Sir Patrick Sanders suggested Britain should “train and equip” a “citizen Army” to ready the country for a potential land war.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Nottingham Attacks | The younger brother of university student Barnaby Webber, who was killed by a knifeman, has said that when he learned of his sibling’s death, he wanted to “set the world on fire”.

Comment and analysis

Jeremy Warner | Dear Sir Keir, I’m afraid there is no money, kind regards – and good luck

Allison Pearson | Harry and Meghan sent good wishes to Kate, but where’s the apology for the stress they caused?

Newt Gingrich | Trump will be the next President. Get over it

Stephen Davies | The Tories are doomed, no matter who is in charge

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard | Sunak has subcontracted Britain’s primary steel production to Macron

World news: UN centre housing Gazan refugees struck killing nine

At least nine people were killed after tank shelling hit a UN shelter in Khan Younis, its director has said.

Feature of the day

How a Welsh town became a hotbed of anti-English hatred

A poison pen letter sent to an Aberystwyth resident reveals a potentially ‘toxic’ attitude towards the English as second homes proliferate.

Business news: Britain’s biggest renewable power station faces further claim of greenwashing

Britain’s biggest renewable power station cannot prove it is burning wood from sustainable sources despite receiving billions of pounds in taxpayer handouts, the Government’s audit body has said.



Live markets news: Microsoft becomes $3trn company on AI-driven rally

Editor’s choice

Oscars | ‘There is no Ken without Barbie’: Ryan Gosling hits out at Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig snub

Money | ‘Midlife gap year was cheaper than living at home’

Florence Pugh | ‘Ever since I posted about dementia, so many people have reached out to me’

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Uefa | Even I do not understand handball law, says chief

Tennis | 43-year-old becomes oldest-ever world No 1

Australian Open | Alexander Zverev knocks Carlos Alcaraz out

Oliver Brown | England should refuse to play in first Test after India’s shameless stunt

Cricket | Ben Stokes considered refusing to travel to India in protest at Shoaib Bashir visa saga

Sign up to our free Sport Briefing Newsletter to receive the latest sporting news, direct to your inbox every weekday morning.

Three things for you

Health | Easy yoga moves to do at your desk in just three minutes

TV | Who will win The Traitors? It’s obvious

Your View | Do you think Rishi Sunak should be replaced as Conservative Party leader before the next general election? Send a comment to yourstory@telegraph.co.uk and you might feature in an article later this week.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts and smart speakers.