Wednesday evening news briefing: The King and Queen land in Berlin

Good evening. The King and Queen Consort have arrived in Berlin for the first state visit of their reign. We have the latest, as Britain is poised to join an Indo-Pacific trade deal in a major Brexit victory.

King and Queen receive ceremonial welcome in Berlin

The royal couple were greeted at Berlin-Brandenburg airport with a 21-gun salute and a flypast. Our Royal Editor Victoria Ward reports that they then travelled to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate - a national symbol of peace and unity - where they were welcomed by Germany's president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender.

The King and president inspected a guard of honour, before they all conducted a brief walkabout, meeting wellwishers who had gathered in central Berlin to welcome the couple. You can view a gallery of pictures from the royal visit here.

And in a new episode of Royal Insight, Camilla Tominey explains why King Charles prioritised France and Germany over the Commonwealth for his first state visit.

Charles wears indigenous bracelet in first portrait

In more royal news, the King has been depicted wearing an indigenous bracelet in the first portrait to be released since the start of his reign.

The portrait in oils was completed by artist Alastair Barford in just two weeks after he studied him at work at a Buckingham Palace reception in aid of biodiversity in February.

The monarch was presented with a bracelet during the event by the Amazon indigenous leader, Domingo Peas. Mr Barford included it in his portrait to add context and authenticity, as a symbol of the King’s advocacy on climate change and sustainability.

Queen 'deeply saddened' by death of Paul O'Grady

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen Consort was "deeply saddened" by the death of the TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady.

The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday at the age of 67, his husband Andre Portasio revealed.

The Palace has since paid tribute to O'Grady, posting an image of Camilla with the star. You can read O'Grady's Telegraph obituary here.

Liz Truss | The former prime minister hit back at Jeremy Hunt after he criticised her mini-Budget and accused her of making “mistakes”. A spokesman for Ms Truss responded by saying that the Chancellor’s decision to press ahead with an increase in corporation tax “looks like a pretty bad mistake right now”.

World news: 'Hero' headteacher 'headed straight towards shooter' during Nashville school massacre

The headteacher gunned down at a Christian primary school in Nashville was hailed a hero after reportedly heading "straight for the shooter", as vigils were held across the city. Katherine Koonce, head of The Covenant School, along with three nine-year-old children and two other staff were slain by Audrey Hale, 28, an ex-student of the small, fee-paying Presbyterian school.

I was one of the only girls at Westminster school – and had the time of my life

Esther Walker was one of 60 sixth-form girls at Westminster in 1996. Now, 27 years on, they’re rolling out the co-ed plan to all year groups

Business news: Britain poised to sign Indo-Pacific trade deal in major Brexit victory

Britain is poised to join an Indo-Pacific trade pact in a major post-Brexit win, as the economy pivots away from the European Union. Ministers will hold meetings this week with counterparts in various Indo-Pacific nations to put the finishing touches to a deal. Melissa Lawford has the full story here.

Sport news: Karen Carney and Rob Green sit on panel that judges referees

Premier League referees are being judged by a group of five former players and managers including Rob Green and Karen Carney - and have been told their accuracy on big decisions this season has improved. Telegraph Sport can reveal that the rise in correct decisions, by around two per cent, has come after a reckoning last summer.

Dressing like the one per cent comes down to one simple rule | If you’re someone who likes to look nonchalantly elegant, there’s a lot to be said for the rich woman aesthetic, writes Lisa Armstrong.