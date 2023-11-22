Wednesday evening news briefing: Tax burden to hit new post-war high

Good evening. Jeremy Hunt announced today the main rate of National Insurance will be cut by two percentage points.



However, the tax burden on the British public is due to rise higher than at any point since the Second World War.

Tax burden to hit new post-war high

Police divers arrive at Snowdonia crash scene

A police divers’ unit has been seen approaching the crash site, 24 hours since the Ford fiesta was discovered. What appeared to be a North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit van drove along the A4085 from Garreg and beyond where the cordon had been set up for a second day.



I first heard about Eat Out to Help Out on TV, says Van-Tam

Prof Sir Jonathan Van Tam said that the first he heard of the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme was on the TV. Asked if he was consulted about the scheme, he said: “Absolutely not. The first I heard of it was I think on the TV”. Read more of our coverage of the inquiry here.

Susan Sarandon | The Oscar-winning actress has been dropped by her agency after she said American Jews were “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim”.

‘I walked out with a £150 trolley – it was so easy’: the rise of middle-class shoplifting

Thefts from shops have hit a record high in this country – but it’s the affluent among us who might be to blame.

Business news: More businesses shutting than starting up for the first time in 12 years, says ONS

More businesses are shutting down than starting up for the first time in 12 years, official data shows. The number of businesses closing down jumped by 5pc year-on-year to hit 345,000 last year, pushing the so-called “business death rate” to a 12-year high.

Film | How the English invented the myth of Napoleon

Family | 10 ways to boost your child’s confidence

Travel | ‘It’s not about money, it’s about soul’: why Soho remains London’s coolest quarter

