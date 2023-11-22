Wednesday evening news briefing: Tax burden to hit new post-war high
Good evening. Jeremy Hunt announced today the main rate of National Insurance will be cut by two percentage points.
However, the tax burden on the British public is due to rise higher than at any point since the Second World War.
Click here to work out how much you will save as a result of the Chancellor’s announcement.
Police divers arrive at Snowdonia crash scene
A police divers’ unit has been seen approaching the crash site, 24 hours since the Ford fiesta was discovered. What appeared to be a North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit van drove along the A4085 from Garreg and beyond where the cordon had been set up for a second day.
Click here for live updates.
I first heard about Eat Out to Help Out on TV, says Van-Tam
Prof Sir Jonathan Van Tam said that the first he heard of the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme was on the TV. Asked if he was consulted about the scheme, he said: “Absolutely not. The first I heard of it was I think on the TV”. Read more of our coverage of the inquiry here.
Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Susan Sarandon | The Oscar-winning actress has been dropped by her agency after she said American Jews were “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim”.
Football | Celtic fined for ‘provocative and offensive’ Palestine support
Lee Anderson | Send asylum seekers to Orkney Islands not Rwanda
Lobbying | Cameron’s use of Greensill Capital plane investigated
Grangemouth | Scotland’s only oil refinery to shut
Royal Veterinary College | Vet nurse decapitated dead cats and kept heads in her freezer
Comment and analysis
Robert Clark | The West can no longer ignore Putin’s murderous alliance with Iran
David Axe | Xi Jinping’s window of opportunity against the US Navy is closing
Iain Duncan Smith | Fix benefits to fix the economy
Madeline Grant | Universities have become incubators for hatred
Allison Pearson | Starting Christmas early is a sign of national moral decline – I can’t help feeling appalled
Feature of the day
‘I walked out with a £150 trolley – it was so easy’: the rise of middle-class shoplifting
Thefts from shops have hit a record high in this country – but it’s the affluent among us who might be to blame.
Business news: More businesses shutting than starting up for the first time in 12 years, says ONS
More businesses are shutting down than starting up for the first time in 12 years, official data shows. The number of businesses closing down jumped by 5pc year-on-year to hit 345,000 last year, pushing the so-called “business death rate” to a 12-year high.
Editor’s choice
Film | How the English invented the myth of Napoleon
Family | 10 ways to boost your child’s confidence
Travel | ‘It’s not about money, it’s about soul’: why Soho remains London’s coolest quarter
Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Chantelle Cameron | I always loved fighting. I used to make all the boys cry
Rugby | Will Greenwood watches 2003 World Cup final for the first time 20 years on
Williams sisters’ former coach | I’d like to work with Emma Raducanu
Football | Handball penalties have become too soft – but there are solutions
‘Sell before we Dai’ | How Reading went from model club to the edge of the abyss
Three things for you
Food | Diana Henry’s recipes for a perfect festive dinner party
Fashion | How Prince William’s posh noughties look inspired the costumes in Saltburn
Life | The London church that was burned out in the Blitz – but rebuilt as the Central Church of the RAF
