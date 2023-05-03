Wednesday evening news briefing: Zelensky denies Putin 'assassination attempt'

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Moscow has claimed that two Ukrainian drones tried to attack Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin overnight. We have the latest, as Volodymyr Zelensky denied that Kyiv was behind the apparent attack.

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of Putin 'assassination attempt'

Russia has threatened to retaliate after it accused Ukraine of an “assassination attempt” on Vladimir Putin.

The incident, in which two drones allegedly tried to attack Putin’s residence in the Kremlin late on Tuesday night, has been described by Moscow as “a planned terrorist attack”.

Neither the Russ

ian president nor his schedule was in any way affected by the attack, his office said on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, denied his country was involved. “We didn’t attack Putin,” he said in Helsinki, where he met the leaders of Nordic countries on Wednesday

BP demands guarantee that Britain’s biggest freeport is not corrupt

Energy giants BP and Equinor have demanded Britain’s biggest freeport guarantee that it is not corrupt following a Labour “smear” campaign.

The two companies are understood to have sought legal warranties by chiefs running the vast port in Teesworks, north-east England, as part of a net zero project, reports Oliver Gill.

It follows accusations by former Labour frontbencher Andy McDonald that there had been “industrial-scale corruption” at the site.

Ben Houchen, Conservative mayor for Tees Valley, said the allegations were untrue, and amounted to a Labour “smear” campaign.

Rishi Sunak criticises Sue Gray over refusal to cooperate with investigation

Rishi Sunak has criticised Sue Gray over her refusal to cooperate with a government investigation into the former senior civil servant’s appointment as Sir Keir Starmer’s next chief of staff.

Downing Street said Ms Gray’s decision to not take part in the Cabinet Office investigation into her exit from Whitehall was "obviously disappointing".



Evening Briefing: Today's essential headlines

Coronation | The King and Queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children for a Coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey this morning. Follow the latest news on our Coronation live blog.

Comment and analysis

World news: Eight children and a security guard killed in Belgrade school shooting

A Serbian schoolboy gunman who allegedly murdered eight of his classmates had a kill list and phoned police to confess moments after the attack. A security guard was also killed in the shooting in Belgrade, while a further six pupils and a history teacher were wounded.

Interview of the day

‘The classics are sexy’: Meet the new Mary Beard

Young classicist Honor Cargill-Martin has reimagined the life of ‘underrated’ empress Messalina, revealing parallels with Meghan Markle

Business news: Electric cars losing their value twice as fast as petrol alternatives

Electric cars are losing their value at twice the rate of petrol vehicles, in the case of some models, meaning drivers have lost thousands of pounds to depreciating prices. Tom Haynes explains why in this piece.

Sport news: Lionel Messi in talks over £320m-a-year Saudi Arabia move

The Saudi Arabian government is preparing the most lucrative salary deal in the history of football to bring Lionel Messi to its Saudi Pro League this summer, Telegraph Sport understands. Read the full story for more details.

Elizabeth II’s Coronation | As the world prepares for the King's Coronation, Telegraph readers reminisce about the crowning of his late mother in 1953

