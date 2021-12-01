Wednesday evening UK news briefing: EU must consider mandatory Covid vaccination, says Ursula von der Leyen

Chris Price
·7 min read
Your evening briefing from The Telegraph
Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Johnson is a 'clown' | Emmanuel Macron dismissed Boris Johnson as a "clown" who privately admitted he had to cater to "public opinion" by creating phoney wars against the French to mask the supposedly negative effects of Brexit, according to French reports. Read the disparaging remarks Mr Macron has been cited as making.

The big story: EU 'must consider mandatory vaccines'

As the number of omicron cases rise, so does the level of scrambling to act.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission's president, has said the European Union must consider mandatory vaccination to tackle the spread of the "highly contagious" variant.

In a rallying cry, she urged the EU's 27 member states to step up their vaccination campaigns, roll out booster doses and consider new travel restrictions in response to the emergence of the mutant strain in Europe.

Mrs von der Leyen, a former medical doctor, said mandatory immunisations must be considered as a policy to counter the worryingly low take-up across the bloc, which has some 150 million people not vaccinated against the disease.

It comes as Olaf Scholz, the incoming German chancellor, threatens to throw his country into chaos with his desire to treat everyone who fails to get a booster as unvaccinated.

The new policy for vaccine passports to expire six months after people receive their second jabs could plunge millions of people back into effective lockdown through no fault of their own.

Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference today in Brussels - OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference today in Brussels - OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On the flip side, Israel has said that early research suggests two to three doses of a Covid vaccine are effective against the new omicron variant.

Nitzan Horowitz, the country's health minister, said that there was "room for optimism" that current vaccines worked on omicron based on "initial indications."

Yet this has not deterred Scotland's national clinical director from suggesting that Scottish families should adopt an informal version of the SNP Government's vaccine passport scheme to decide who can attend Christmas dinner.

Our coronavirus live tracker allows you to search worldwide data on cases, vaccinations and deaths by country.

Team Boris v Team Jenny

Parliament debated and voted on the latest set of Covid restrictions on Tuesday, but only after they had come into force.

The country now faces at least three weeks of masks in shops and on buses and new self-isolation requirements that could go on for months.

Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, warns that with each new set of restrictions, Britain moves further away from its traditions of liberty.

In our Write to Reply series, Sherelle Jacobs responds to readers' concerns about the omicron measures, suggesting the Prime Minister is failing to tame the Blob.

Yet amid the debate about whether greater restrictions are right or wrong, Judith Woods reveals how it has created a split in her household between Team Boris and Team Jenny.

Borders tighten

Problems are also afoot for anyone who has made plans to travel for their first living-with-Covid Christmas.

All travellers to the US may be required to complete a seven-day quarantine even if they are vaccinated or have a negative test, under proposals being considered by the White House.

Meanwhile, everyone reaching France from outside the EU, including the UK, will have to present a negative Covid test less than 48 hours old, the government announced today.

Non-vaccinated travellers from within the EU will have to show a negative test less than 24 hours old.

In Britain, leaked minutes have revealed that Sage scientists are advising the Government to introduce day eight PCR testing for all arrivals to the UK to counter the omicron variant.

Here is a reminder of how omicron symptoms differ and what protection vaccines offer.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Lukashenko's nuclear 'warning'

Russia's foreign policy chief today described a surprise offer by the Belarusian dictator to host nuclear weapons as a "warning" to the West triggered by Nato's hostile moves. Alexander Lukashenko has voiced concern about Nato's increased activities near his country's borders as the EU is scrambling to react to Europe's latest migrant crisis that many in the West say was orchestrated by the Belarusian regime. "I will suggest that Putin bring back nuclear weapons to Belarus," Mr Lukashenko said, commenting on reports that Nato could be moving its nuclear arsenal from Germany to eastern Europe. This graphic shows how tensions are rising on the borders between Europe and Russia.

Wednesday interview

Christian Horner exclusive on Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, left, with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner - Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Max Verstappen, left, with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Red Bull principal is adamant his team are going to fight with every option available in the most exhilarating F1 title battle in years. He talks to Tom Cary about the Toto Wolff panto war and 'biased' Damon Hill

Read the full interview

Sport briefing: Konta retires from tennis, aged 30

Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from professional tennis. The 30-year-old, who won four titles on the WTA Tour, said she had "run out of steam" after a tough final season of a career which put British women's tennis back on the map. Konta, who has been dogged in recent years by knee tendonitis, suggested in an interview that she was retiring because she was no longer willing to devote herself to the sport. She announced her retirement on social media with a message titled 'Grateful'. Read how it comes at the end of a topsy-turvy year. Molly McElwee analyses how Konta may not have won a major - but she rejuvenated British women's tennis after 30 barren years.

Editor's choice

  1. Blockbuster no-one noticed | Netflix's Red Notice has made the 'event movie' a non-event

  2. Moral Money | 'My lazy brother is milking our parents and draining my inheritance'

  3. Lowest tenant vacancy rate | The city where landlords will make the most money in 2022

Business briefing: HMRC's umbrella firm crack down

The Treasury is preparing to take action against "wild west" umbrella companies used by freelance workers as officials seek to claw back hundreds of millions of pounds lost in tax revenue. Ministers took the first step towards tougher curbs on umbrella companies that are accused of taking billions of pounds from contractors, breaching workers' rights and avoiding tax. Read on for details. Meanwhile, local shops will become "cash machines" under a new scheme, following an alarming decline in access to physical money particularly for rural areas.

Tonight starts now

Trump on Farage | He was the hype man who tried to use his Brexit success to bolster Donald Trump's re-election bid last year. Now Nigel Farage is calling in the favours after securing a world exclusive interview with the former US President to help boost the ratings of GB News. Slated for 7pm tonight on Farage's eponymous show, the broadcasting event is finally securing headlines for GB News for the right reasons. After a volatile start punctuated by technical gaffes and the noisy exit of Andrew Neil, the BBC challenger aims to leave its early shortcomings behind. Ben Woods analyses how it comes at an opportune moment.

Three things for you

And for this evening's downtime....

Christopher Nolan's greatest trick | The Prestige, the director's drama about feuding Victorian magicians, appears to be one of his most straightforward films. But Susannah Goldsbrough explores the dark magic that reveals how appearances can be deceiving.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here . For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU chief calls for debate on making COVID-19 jabs mandatory

    The chief of the European Union's executive arm said Wednesday that EU nations should consider making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory because too many people still refuse to get shots voluntarily. "It is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now - how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Since health policy remains a national prerogative in the EU, and making jabs mandatory remains a highly controversial issue, von der Leyen's remarks stood out.

  • COVID-19 "radically altered mobility" globally, UN agency says

    The COVID-19 pandemic has "radically altered mobility" worldwide, the United Nations migration agency said in its World Migration Report 2022 released Wednesday.The big picture: The scale of international migration increased the last two years, though at a reduced rate because of the pandemic. At the same time, there was also an increase in displacement due to disasters, conflict and violence, according to the the International Organization for Migration.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Roughly half in Myanmar could sink into poverty next year, UN says

    Poverty rates in Myanmar were on track to triple in the country's urban centers and push nearly half of the country's population below the poverty rate, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said on Wednesday.A new UNDP survey of 1,200 respondents, which took place from May to June, showed that nearly half, or about 25 million people, of Myanmar's population of 55 million would be living below the poverty line by early next year. The...

  • Hundreds of Ugandan troops cross into Congo as offensive widens

    Hundreds of Ugandan soldiers in armoured vehicles crossed the border into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, two witnesses said, as a joint offensive against an Islamic State-linked armed group appeared to expand. Late on Tuesday Congo said special forces from both countries would be deployed to secure bases belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, which had been targeted by air and artillery strikes earlier in the day. The campaign takes place after months of lobbying of regional governments by President Felix Tshisekedi, whose own efforts to end the decades of bloodshed in Congo's east have been stymied by poor planning, corruption and insufficient funding, according to a parliamentary report.

  • Ugandan troops deploy in eastern DR Congo in anti-rebel operation

    Ugandan troops stepped up their deployment in eastern DR Congo on Wednesday, witnesses said, on the second day of an operation against the notorious ADF rebel group launched in cooperation with Kinshasa.

  • UN: Pandemic appears to have accelerated 'hostile rhetoric' against migrants

    The United Nations migration agency said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic appears to have accelerated "hostile rhetoric" against migrants in the world and "radically altered" mobility. The International Organization for Migration's (IOM) World Migration Report 2022 released on Wednesday detailed that travel and other COVID-19 restrictions have created problems for migration worldwide.IOM Director-General Antonio Vitorino said "The pandemic also...

  • UPDATE 2-Judge blocks U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

    A federal judge on Monday blocked in 10 states a Biden administration vaccine requirement, finding the agency that issued the rule mandating healthcare workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus likely exceeded its authority. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in St. Louis prevents the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers until the court can hear legal challenges brought by the 10 states. The ruling is the second legal setback for President Joe Biden, who has focused on vaccines to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, a point he emphasized on Monday amid concerns about the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

  • Documentary About Anthony Broadwater’s Wrongful Rape Conviction in the Works

    A new documentary will chronicle the wrongful rape conviction of Anthony Broadwater. From Red Badge Films and Red Hawk Films, “Unlucky” will follow the story about the Syracuse man who spent more than 16 years in prison, and another 20 being labeled as a registered sex offender, before being exonerated of the 1981 rape of […]

  • Author Alice Sebold apologies to man wrongly convicted of raping her

    Alice Sebold, the author of "The Lovely Bones," publicly apologized to a man who was recently exonerated by a judge of raping her in 1981.In a post published Tuesday on the blogging website Medium, Sebold said she was "truly sorry" to Anthony Broadwater, who served 16 years on a charge that he raped the author, then 18, in a park. Broadwater's conviction was overturned on Nov. 25 after renewed scrutiny of the 1982 trial led a judge to conclude...

  • Oil Pares Gain as OPEC Meets to Assess Output and Virus Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains as OPEC ministers assessed the group’s output policy amid booming volatility. Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map DebateChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransFutures in New York rose 3.2%, trimming earlier gains of as much as 5%. As the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies met in the wake of market uncertainty triggered by omicron, a U

  • Blinken says Russia could move on Ukraine 'on short order'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin could quickly order an invasion of Ukraine if he had a pretext for doing so but that NATO allies stand ready to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens. Tensions over a Russian troop buildup along the border of Ukraine have been a focus of Blinken’s weeklong Europe trip and topped the agenda of his meeting Wednesday with NATO counterparts in Latvia. The Ukrainian government is seeking to align with NATO and the West.

  • Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Music Exec Clarence Avant & Mother-In-Law Of Ted Sarandos, Killed In Home Invasion Robbery

    Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of veteran music executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery at the couple’s Beverly Hills-area house last night. According to reports, confirmed by Deadline, Jacqueline Avant was killed when multiple shots were fired during an attempted robbery at the Avant home in the Trousdale Estates […]

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

    Tigray rebels took control of Lalibela, famous for its 13th Century rock-hewn churches, in August.

  • Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

    President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near his country's borders, a stern demand that comes amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying it could signal Moscow's intention of an attack. Russian diplomats countered those claims by expressing concern about Ukraine’s own military buildup near the area of the separatist conflict in the eastern part of the country.

  • Biden Expected to Set New Travel Restrictions Amid Omicron Fears

    Travelers may be required to show a negative Covid-19 test before boarding flights to the U.S., according to reports.

  • Clinton Foundation donations plummet 75%

    Donations to the Clinton Foundation plummeted to $16 million last year, down nearly 75% from the organization's peak when former secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was running for president, records reviewed by Axios show.Why it matters: The foundation was a financial juggernaut in the years after Bill Clinton served as president and while his wife led her own political career. In the time since, COVID-19 shuttered the sort of public events that had driven millions to the group — although

  • Trump doesn't deny testing positive for COVID-19 before his first debate with Biden but calls his former chief of staff's account of the test result 'fake news'

    Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first debate and then tested negative.

  • Trump's lawyers fumble as judges grill them about whether Trump has the right to dictate which Jan. 6 documents Congress gets

    "We have one president at a time under our Constitution," one judge on the panel told Trump's lawyers.

  • Two more Army Alaska soldiers died off-duty last week

    Four soldiers assigned to Alaska units have died since mid-October.

  • Members of Modi's BJP share Beijing terminal model images in posts hailing planned Indian airport

    Several members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have shared images of an airport model on social media alongside a claim it shows an airport planned for the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The posts circulated online in late November 2021, shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first foundation stone at the airport site. But the images have been shared in a false context: they show an illustration of Beijing Daxing International Airport, which was designed by