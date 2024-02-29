Wednesday evening weather forecast - Feb. 28, 2024

TechCrunch

Reliance, its portfolio Viacom18 and Disney are merging their media businesses in India, creating the largest media entity in the South Asian market. Reliance will control and own 16.34% of the joint venture, which it has valued at $8.5 billion. Disney will own a 36.84% stake in the merged entity, and Reliance-backed Viacom18, which also counts Paramount Global and James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree among its backers, will own 46.82% stake.