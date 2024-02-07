Wednesday forecast: Fog risk and highs in mid 40s

Wednesday’s temperatures are remaining warmer than usual for February and the coming days may break climate records in Chicago and Rockford, officials said.

Current morning conditions at O’Hare International Airport is fog/mist at 36 degrees. At Midway airport conditions are the same at 35 degrees. The highs Wednesday are expected to reach 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

For portions of north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana, there is a significant fog risk where dense fog is expected to persist through mid morning, mostly in northern Illinois, officials said. Officials warn patchy slick spots my develop on roadways where temperatures are below freezing.

Localized river flooding was expected on portions of the Illinois River as we move into Thursday when there is a slight chance of thunderstorms and a risk of high winds, officials said.

Strong southerly wind gust up to 40 mph could develop Thursday afternoon into the evening with a chance of thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front, officials said.

Thursday and Friday’s highs are expected to reach the mid 50’s.

Weather officials said unseasonably warm temperatures Thursday and Friday may approach or reach records for Rockford and Chicago. Rockford reached a high of 58 degrees on Feb. 8,1900, the National Weather Service documented. On Feb. 9,1886, Chicago had a high of 58 degrees, officials documented.