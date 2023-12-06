Wednesday forecast: Heavy rain in Pacific Northwest heads south, East Coast snow to halt

The heavy rain that brought flooding and landslides to the Pacific Northwest will head slightly south on Wednesday, forecasters say.

The robust atmospheric river halted rail service between Seattle and Portland on Tuesday and caused many schools and roads to shut down in the states of Washington and Oregon. Flood watches, warnings and advisories began going into effect along the western coastline, central and eastern Washington and Oregon, as well as portions of northern Idaho and far northwest Montana.

Most of the precipitation will decrease Wednesday night going into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather Senior meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said the heaviest and steadiest rain will shift from the Portland, Oregon area to western portions of the state including Salem and Eugene. Eventually Northern California will see rainfall mainly from San Francisco to Monterey Bay.

"That is a concern that we do have when you get out into Oregon in the northern portion of California," Hoegg told USA TODAY. "It could be enough rain to cause some flooding mainly low lying in poor drainage type areas."

Portions of northern Idaho and far northwest Montana will continue to see similar steady rain Wednesday which has not been as heavy compared to the Pacific Northwest.

Heavy rain causes high water and flooding in Tillamook, Ore., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Oregon weather map

Snow across the central Appalachians to end early Wednesday

Snow showers in portions of New York down through Pennsylvania into portions of West Virginia will come to an end early Wednesday morning, Hoegg said.

"It's not going to be an all day event. Any steadier snow should be in the morning," Hoegg said.

Winter Weather Advisories were issued for portions of the Allegheny Range in western Maryland and West Virginia, which was forecast to receive at least 3 inches of snowfall, the NWS reported.

West Virginia weather map

Warming trend continues across the Great Plains through midweek

The NWS reported daily highs to be in the 60s along the East Coast and Southeast across the central United States Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperatures are 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average and daily high temperature records are forecast to either tie or break from Nebraska to Wisconsin on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wednesday forecast: Heavy rain in Pacific Northwest heads south