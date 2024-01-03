Wednesday forecast: Snow in the Appalachians, Northeast weekend winter storm expected

Forecasters say snow will be scattered across the nation the U.S. including in the Great Lakes region and over parts of the central Appalachians and by Wednesday night before reaching the northern New England.

The Northeast could see accumulated snow associated with a coastal storm set to develop by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather forecasters say come this weekend a major snowstorm could reach major towns like New York City and Washington D.C, which hasn't seen a storm bring 1 inch of snow since Jan. 16, 2022.

The NWS more than 3 inches of snow is possible in Albany, New York forecasts can get a clear understanding of what winter weather is to come as the week progresses.

Monitoring potential for accumulating snow associated with a coastal storm expected to develop this weekend. While it is early for specifics a plowable snowfall (> 3") is possible especially from around Albany south Sat into Sun. Will refine forecast as the weekend draws closer. pic.twitter.com/m0E20FfOIy — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) January 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the the Lower Mississippi Valley could see rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and into the Eastern Gulf Coast/Southeast, the Eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast on Wednesday, the NWS reported. The weather will reach the Mid-Atlantic/Southeast Coast by Thursday.

Snow is also expected to return to Pueblo, Colorado as an active snow pattern develops and expands from west to east going into Thursday.

Here is the weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Higher elevation snow forecasted for the Pacific Northwest

According to the NWS, the Pacific Northwest will continue to see rain and higher-elevation snow on Thursday due to a front that impacted Northern California late Tuesday afternoon.

That front will move to the Southwest by Wednesday evening and eventually reach the southern High Plains by Thursday. On Wednesday, moderate to locally heavy snow will be present over the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the Great Basin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wednesday forecast: Snow expected in the Northeast, other areas