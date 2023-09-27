Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 60s with scattered storms
Wednesday morning weather forecast
The biggest news stories this morning: What to expect at Meta Connect 2023, The FCC plans to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules, LG's foldable screen laptop.
Stocks looked set to take a breather on Wednesday from steep losses fueled by concerns about economic impact of 'higher for longer' rates.
Google has announced the launch of its earthquake alert system for Android devices in India. The company on Wednesday said the system, developed with consultation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), will provide early earthquake alerts for Android users in an area that's likely to be impacted. Google said that the alerts are sent to users experiencing MMI 5+ shaking during an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.
Messi has now missed or exited six consecutive games between club and country, and is questionable for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.
The GOP field — minus the clear frontrunner — will meet in California on Wednesday night.
Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin announced on Sunday that it was breached and that the hackers stole around $200 million. “In the early morning of September 23, 2023 Hong Kong time, the database of Mixin Network's cloud service provider was attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets,” the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The company said it contacted Google and crypto security firm SlowMist to help with the investigation.
Meta's prepping dozens of AI chatbots intended to attract younger users. These bots will be filled with various personalities.
The biggest news stories this morning: Tinder’s $500 a month tier is now open to everyone who can afford it, Sony ZV-E1 camera review, Samsung leaks its next family of smartphones, earbuds and tablets .
In a new Director's Reel, Leder looks back at her film and TV career, from "Deep Impact" to "The Leftovers."
In a new interview, Gisele Bündchen says she's now "living," not just "surviving" after Tom Brady split.
The biggest news stories this morning: Everything announced at Microsoft’s Surface event, Google takes a snarky shot at Apple over RCS in its latest ad, X is disabling Circles on October 31.
FinanceGPT is a generative AI startup built to help companies in their financial analysis tasks. Initially built for startups without in-house finance teams, and VCs looking to run financial health checks for their portfolios in Africa, FinanceGPT (Ipoxcap) says it has over the last five months grown to attract a diverse range of clientele including investment managers and finance officers out to fast-track their fiscal reporting. FinanceGPT, which is part of the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 cohort, leverages its proprietary AI models and GPT-4 to, amongst other capabilities, generate financial ratios that show the overall state of a business, make predictions on future performance and forecast valuations, based on the uploaded accounting data.
Joe Johnson fits some dog time and a yoga session into his mornings before heading off for a day full of figure skating lessons. The post Step inside the wake-up routine of a NYC-based figure skater: ‘That time is precious in the morning’ appeared first on In The Know.
A bubble burst and a goose was on the loose during Wednesday's Tigers-Dodgers game.