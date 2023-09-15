Wednesday incident prompts police response

Sep. 14—GOSHEN — Following an incident in Goshen early Wednesday evening, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible case of false reporting involving the county's 911 system.

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated an alleged shooting at 66219 Grasslands Lane at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, a Goshen Police Department report stated Thursday. The caller reported that he'd shot his wife and placed her in the bathroom but officers on scene found no dead person at the residence and residents of the home said no one had been shot.

"We are investigating an illegal use of 911," said Capt. Michael Culp of the sheriff's office by email Wednesday evening. "Everyone at the address was safe."

GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover said her department doesn't recall any other false informing incidents that have occurred in the city limits in recent years.

"It is illegal under state statute 35-44.1-2-3 False Informing, and if we did have an incident that occurred we would investigate the caller," she said by email Thursday. "We are here to serve the people of Goshen. So a concern might be that other calls may take longer to respond to if there is a false report of a major event. We are always prepared for a major event and will call in additional officers if needed, which is how we became involved last night with the county call."