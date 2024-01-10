Wednesday January 10, 2024 Weather

TechCrunch

Honda is dunking on the "thick, heavy" electric vehicle trend in an attempt to build buzz around its upcoming 0 series EVs. At CES 2024, the automaker teased two concept vehicles, the Saloon and Space-Hub, and said the first commercial model in its 0 series EV lineup will launch in North America in 2026. Honda's first 0 series model is apparently "based on" the Saloon concept — a low-slung, roomy yet sporty EV that looks a little like a CGI set piece from a Blade Runner sequel.