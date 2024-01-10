Wednesday January 10, 2024 Weather
It's an updated version of the Model 3 released in Europe last fall.
The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle is a follow-up to the S-A1 model it introduced at the same event back in 2020.
All the biggest and most surprising news out of our first news day at CES 2024.
Finally... a taste of that the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker can do with beef tenderloin.
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
The US Department of Labor shared a final rule on Tuesday that would increase the difficulty of classifying workers as independent contractors. If the rule survives court challenges unscathed, it will replace a business-friendly Trump-era regulation that did the opposite.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
Recaro this week is showing off a range of advanced seating options for sim racing and endurance racing at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
Nissan, Ford and Lincoln are rolling out select models with built-in Google Maps, Assistant and Play Store — among other applications — this year, while Porsche is expected to follow suit in 2025.
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing thousands of performers, has struck a deal with an AI voice acting platform aimed at making it easier for actors to license their voice for use in video games.
Honda is dunking on the "thick, heavy" electric vehicle trend in an attempt to build buzz around its upcoming 0 series EVs. At CES 2024, the automaker teased two concept vehicles, the Saloon and Space-Hub, and said the first commercial model in its 0 series EV lineup will launch in North America in 2026. Honda's first 0 series model is apparently "based on" the Saloon concept — a low-slung, roomy yet sporty EV that looks a little like a CGI set piece from a Blade Runner sequel.
Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its audio selections available in Dolby Atmos at CES 2024 to Amazon Music and Audible.
There’s a new race car meant for the Indy Autonomous Challenge that was just revealed at the 2024 CES called the IAC AV-24. Yes, autonomous cars that race.
To find out which smart plug you should invite into your connected home, we tested ten, using Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant.
XPeng Aeroht, a division of Chinese car company Xpeng, reveals a fantastical concept that combines a flashy sports car and a helicopter at CES 2024.