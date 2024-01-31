Wednesday January 31st, 2024 Weather

TechCrunch

The Reserve Bank of India issued new curbs against Paytm's Payments Bank, which processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services including accepting deposits, credit transactions, top-ups in customer accounts, prepaid instruments and wallets after February 29. Wednesday's move follows the Indian central bank ordering Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new customer accounts in 2022, a curb it maintains. The RBI also directed One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, and Paytm Payments Services to terminate their nodal accounts "at the earliest."