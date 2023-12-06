Wednesday marks 2 years since missing 5-year-old, Oakley Carlson, reported missing

Wednesday marks two years since Oakley Carlson was reported missing on her fifth birthday.

In that time, authorities in Grays Harbor County have been trying to learn what happened to the missing girl.

Earlier this year, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office released an age-progression picture showing what Oakley would look like at about 6 years old.

The girl’s parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, are considered to be suspects in her disappearance but they have not been charged.

Both have served time in prison on unrelated charges.

In August, Bowers was sentenced to 43 months in prison for identity theft and fraud.

Court documents that came out during her most recent trial outlined a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse against Oakley.

The documents cite a report that says before her disappearance, Oakley was kept in a locked “cell” underneath the stairs of their home. And her sister told investigators that Oakley was beaten and that “there is no Oakley.”

Last year, Bowers and Carlson were also convicted of child endangerment for exposing their other children to drugs.