Wednesday: Midday warmup, slight chance for rain; weekend storms in sight
Another cool start to the day in Central Florida.
Wednesday wake-up temps are mainly in the 50s and 60s in the Channel 9 viewing area.
When you head out for lunch, you’ll notice a nice warm up.
Expect a high temperature of 75 degrees today in Orlando.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said there will be a 20% chance for a passing shower.
Later this week, a storm system will develop in the Gulf.
Shields said it will be a big rain and wind maker.
Heavy rain will arrive later on Saturday and linger into Sunday.
Storms could be severe.
Once the storm system pushes away from Central Florida, cooler weather will move in early next week.
