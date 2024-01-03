Wednesday morning forecast
Wednesday morning forecast for all of Kansas
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
The biggest news stories this morning: What to expect at CES 2024, Meta's Quest 2 headset is about to get even cheaper, Take a look at this dreamy timelapse on Mars.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
The biggest news stories this morning: Xiaomi says its EV can outperform Porsche and has more tech than Tesla, Apple is selling its contested Watch models again, Look at LG’s two-legged robot.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Mark Cuban said he won’t have “final say,” but he will remain the head of the Mavericks’ basketball operations after the $3.5 billion sale.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for over 50% off while you can.