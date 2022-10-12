Wednesday morning house fire in Latrobe intentionally set, investigators say

Oct. 12—A Latrobe man is in custody after investigators determined a Wednesday morning structure fire at his house was intentionally set, according to city police.

The fire on East Monroe Street at 6:15 a.m. resulted from a domestic dispute, police said. No one was hurt in the basement fire, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor.

A state police fire marshal determined the blaze to be an arson. Dale O. Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and was charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats and simple assault. He was being arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The damage was confined to the basement of the house, said John Brasile, chief of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department. "We didn't use a lot of water, but the smoke and heat caused a lot of damage.

"It's never a good situation, even if there isn't arson involved."

A preliminary hearing for Smith is set for Oct. 24. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Smith previously was sentenced to probationary terms in two terroristic threats cases stemming from incidents in June and October 2020 filed by state police, according to online court records.

