Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Brussels to offer new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

Brussels will offer Britain a new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but is set to reject demands to strip European judges of their role in the province.

The European Commission will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to launch proposals to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol once the plans are approved at a meeting of the College of Commissioners. Read the full story.

2. Toys, clothes and electronics may not arrive for Christmas as cargo vessels turned away from UK

The world’s largest shipping firm has diverted giant cargo ships away from the UK, leading to fears of a shortage of toys, clothes and electronics at Christmas.

Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, announced that larger vessels would be ordered to dock elsewhere in Europe to avoid growing congestion at Felixstowe Port in Suffolk caused in part by a shortage of lorry drivers. Read the full story.

3. Over-60s should not take aspirin regularly to prevent heart attacks, say doctors

Over-60s should not regularly take aspirin to help avoid a heart attack, an influential US health body has said.

The risk of bleeding from taking aspirin cancels out the benefits of preventing heart disease once people turn 60, according to the US Preventive Services Task Force, a panel of independent experts which partners with official government bodies, including the US Food and Drug Administration. Read the full story.

4. Discount on buying electric cars could be cut with Cop26 on horizon

Electric car grants are set to be slashed under Treasury plans, with Rishi Sunak embroiled in a Cabinet row over the Government’s green agenda just weeks before the Cop26 climate summit.

The Chancellor is currently locked in a battle with the departments for business and transport over proposed cuts to the “plug-in” grants aimed at encouraging motorists to switch from polluting cars. Read the full story.

5. Duke and Duchess of Sussex put their money where their mouth is with ‘ethical investment’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they are putting their “values into action” by becoming “impact partners” with an asset management company which invests heavily in social media giants Facebook and Twitter.

The Sussexes have invested in New York-based company Ethic, which helps customers direct their money towards companies “that treat people and the planet with respect”. Read the full story.

