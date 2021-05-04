Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Witch hunt of Troubles veterans must stop, campaigners say

The "witch hunt" of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland must be brought to a halt, campaigners and military leaders said on Tuesday night after after the first of a series of historic murder trials collapsed in just six days.

Two paratroopers, both in their 70s, walked free from court on Tuesday, 49 years after a senior IRA commander allegedly responsible for the deaths of 15 British soldiers was shot and killed as he tried to evade capture. ​Read the full story.

2. Holidaymakers could need paper Covid vaccine certificates

Holidaymakers may have to use paper Covid certificates to prove they have been vaccinated when the foreign travel ban is lifted from May 17, it emerged on Tuesday.

Downing Street admitted that the NHS app may not be ready for use as a vaccine passport in time and the Government is preparing for "another approach" for holidaymakers travelling abroad in the interim. Read the full story.

3. France threatens to cut off Jersey's electricity as Brexit fishing row grows

France threatened to cut off Jersey's electricity supplies on Tuesday as the row over post-Brexit fishing rights between Paris and London deepened.

"We are ready to use these retaliation measures," Annick Girardin, the maritime minister, told lawmakers in the French parliament. "I am sorry it has come to this. We will do so if we have to." Read the full story.

4. London woman killed in Pakistan by two men who wanted to marry her

Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan.

Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. Read the full story.

5. Trump launches new communication site for fans after Twitter ban

Donald Trump has launched a new platform that will enable him to communicate directly with fans following his ban from Twitter and other social media sites.

The former president’s new site, donaldjtrump.com/desk, launched with a promotional video declaring itself a “beacon of freedom” and “a place to speak freely and safely” after Mr Trump was purged by Twitter. Read the full story.

