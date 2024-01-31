Wednesday morning weather forecast
The final day of January will be the coolest day of the week, and we'll be kicking off February with a nice bit of warmer weather.
The Reserve Bank of India has directed Paytm's Payments Bank to cease deposits, credit transactions and top-ups in customer accounts, prepaid instruments and wallets after February 29 in new strict penalties after the central bank found the firm to be in non-compliance with an earlier embargo. Wednesday's move follows the Indian central bank ordering Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new customer accounts in 2022. Paytm's Payments Bank will also cease banking services -- including fund transfers, UPI transactions -- after February 29, RBI said in a press release (PDF).
“You've got to have respect for each team.”
Investors looking for earnings this week to wave a magic, clarifying wand over the economic and markets picture may end up being disappointed.
You can also wear it as a giant scarf or use it as a travel blanket — the possibilities are endless.
The nonslip soles and faux fur lining will keep you safe and cozy while you wait out the rest of winter.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, says that it'll pull its music from TikTok tomorrow at midnight after failing to reach a deal with the platform's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. UMG won't seek to renew its current arrangement with TikTok, set to expire on January 31, and plans to cease licensing content to both TikTok and its music-focused service, TikTok Music. In a press release, UMG accused TikTok -- which reportedly made close to $20 billion in ad revenue last year -- of trying to build a "music-based business without paying fair value for [artists'] music."
You can stream the Super Bowl with Paramount+, catch it on cable or see it on CBS.
The reigning World Series MVP went under the knife Tuesday.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain, and upper-elevation mountain snow, across the state over the coming week.
"The faster that we can all get back together and start to play and start to have the strongest fields possible, I think, is great for golf.”
You know you’ve screwed up when you’ve simultaneously angered the White House, the TIME Person of the Year and pop culture’s most rabid fanbase. X lacks the infrastructure to identify abusive content quickly and at scale. As the White House’s press secretary called on Congress to do something, X simply banned the search term “taylor swift” for a few days.
Here are some of our favorite items that keep the cold at bay and the smiles on our faces.
Pamper yourself or someone else with these heartfelt gestures — from cozy essentials to sweet and savory treats.
One of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Pokimane announced today that she is leaving the platform. "twitch has been my home for a decade," Pokimane wrote on X. "but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days." When Twitch streamers' payout data was leaked in 2021, Pokimane -- whose real name is Imane Anys -- was the highest-earning woman streamer on the platform.
Here's our best look yet at the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S.
Justin Turner spent the 2023 season with the Red Sox.