Wednesday night in Murfreesboro: North Carolina man charged in death of wife, fleeing to local motel

A traffic accident Wednesday in Murfreesboro led to the arrest of a North Carolina man wanted in connection with the death of his wife.

Brent James Bockes, 50, faces charges of first-degree murder of Deanna Michelle Bockes, whose body was found Wednesday afternoon, said Sanford Police Major Vincent Frazer. Bockes is also wanted for robbery and theft of a car.

An Amber Alert was issued for the couple’s daughter, who law enforcement officials said was brought to Murfreesboro by Bockes.

Bockes and his daughter were involved in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 24 near Joe B. Jackson Parkway and South Church Street, according to local law enforcement.

Bockes fled the scene before Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and Murfreesboro Police arrived. They did, however, check the license plate number of the abandoned vehicle, discovering it was the same car mentioned in the amber alert.

Bockes was tracked to a local motel where he was taken into custody. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Bockes will be held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The daughter was not harmed, Travis said. Deputies are attempting to contact family members.

Story idea? News tip? Question about a story? Gary Estwick can be reached at gestwick@gannett.com and on Twitter @garyestwick.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Brent James Bockes arrested in Murfreesboro