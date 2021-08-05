Wednesday night shooting injures teen in Schenectady

Aug. 5—SCHENECTADY — A teenager suffered a gunshot wound to his arm Wednesday night in Schenectady, police said.

The teen, 17, was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police were called to the area of Eastern and Morris avenues for a report of shots fired just after 10:30 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived and soon found he victim had run from the scene to nearby Wendall Avenue, police said.

Schenectady firefighter paramedics treated him there and he was taken on to the hospital.

The shooting remained under investigation Thursday morning.

