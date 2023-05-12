Wednesday night shooting leaves victim in critical condition

May 12—Brunswick police are searching for two men they say are responsible for shooting at a car Wednesday night and wounding a woman, leaving her in critical condition.

An officer was in the area of 1900 Norwich St. when he heard shots fired.

He went to where he heard the shots as the call came in from dispatchers and found a car occupied by three people parked in an alley that runs behind the buildings on Norwich Street. One of those in the car was a woman who had been shot in the back, Brunswick Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said.

The victim was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, where she was in critical condition on Wednesday, Smith said.

Smith described the alleged shooters as two Black males who had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to call Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.

Smith said gunfire seems to be on the uptick lately.

"There has been an increase in shots-fired calls, which has led to an increase in criminal investigations," she said. "Investigators are working to secure criminal warrants for the people responsible."

ARREST MADE IN ANOTHER CASE

An arrest was made Wednesday in one recent gun-violence case.

Peter Leroy Ramsey, 32, of Brunswick, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his alleged role in an April 19 daytime shooting in the 2100 block of Reynolds Street.

The victim arrived shortly after the shooting at Southeast Georgia Health's System Outpatient Care Clinic at around 1 p.m. and collapsed on the floor in the lobby where patients were waiting to have blood drawn or for various other tests performed at the facility.

Investigators at the time said the two men had a prior association with one another.

The victim was flown to UF Health Shands to be treated for his injuries.

Smith said the police department is working diligently on this case and all other cases involving gun violence.

"Our goal is to get these violent offenders off the streets as soon as possible," Smith said.