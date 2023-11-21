Wednesday and Sunday expected to be busiest Thanksgiving travel days
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the Sunday after are expected to be the busiest travel days this holiday.
Gas prices slide lower as drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
With all the slicing, dicing and carving taking place in the kitchen, injuries to the fingers, hands and arms top the list of reasons why people land in the ER around Thanksgiving.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
Gasoline prices are headed lower going into the Thanksgiving holiday, creating a “tailwind” for drivers, predicts one energy analyst.
President Joe Biden signed into law a temporary "two-step" solution to Washington’s spending fights and will give Washington and the country a temporary reprieve from shutdown fights at least for the holiday season.
Mariah Carey might proclaim, "It's time!" but respondents to a new Yahoo/YouGov survey say the jump from Halloween to happy holidays happens too quickly.
The deal is likely to reach President Biden's desk before Friday's shutdown deadline. It now heads to the Senate.
Between catastrophic floods and longer spells of heat, cranberry farmers are finding their work imperiled by the reality of a rapidly warming planet.
When it comes to news, the week of Thanksgiving is usually slower than molasses. “It is likely not an overstatement to say that the relationship between U.S. defense and Silicon Valley is undergoing its most profound transformation since the 1950s,” writes defense tech reporter Aria Alamalhodaei in our recent survey of five investors in the space.
