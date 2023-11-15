Wednesday’s Warrior: Fairfield 4th grader raises $8,200 for charity
A Fairfield 4th grader hosted his 6th annual Logan’s Lemonade Stand for Charity.
A Fairfield 4th grader hosted his 6th annual Logan’s Lemonade Stand for Charity.
Draymond Green received his 18th career ejection on Tuesday. Only one player in NBA history has more.
Master & Dynamic continues to improve its mix of high-end materials and clear, natural sound on the MW09.
Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., LSU's Jayden Daniels and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. have separated themselves from the pack in the Heisman race.
The biggest news stories this morning: Nothing hacks iMessage, How to make working from home easier, and how AI might make weather reporting more accurate.
Jesse Chor grew up going with his grandfather and uncles to Montreal's Chinatown to participate in their tanda collective. The concept, largely rooted in Mexican culture, has been around for centuries. Chor asked his grandfather why he used a tanda, and his response was that as an immigrant, he lacked access to traditional banking services, loans and credit.
A crucial knock-out cricket game between India and New Zealand shattered all previous on-demand video streaming records Wednesday, attracting over 51 million concurrent viewers to Disney's Hotstar. The milestone exceeded the prior record of 44 million simultaneous viewers set by the Disney-owned streamer earlier this month. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18's JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
The ARK Invest head sees 2024 as a turning point for the firm and has made bitcoin the center of many of her bets on the market.
Our first drive review of the 2024 BMW 5 Series where we get behind the wheel of the gas-powered midsize sedan for the first time.
This week's corporate earnings are expected to show the US consumer is still spending but in select areas.
Son and elderly mom not only won a big prize package but they stole the hearts of Pat, Vanna and viewers.
Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion animation show from Japan's Dwarf Studio, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on December 28.
John Calipari has a lot to prove this season, so going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday may be an important first step.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
John's reaction to prematurely eliminated contestant Lennon VanderDoes's performance has sparked speculation that — in a historic Season 24 twist — Lennon will be invited back to the show.
It's time to start shopping.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
This turkey season, snag one of the season's hottest smartwatches for nearly 40% off.
As you compare a 401(k) loan vs. personal loan, here's what you should keep in mind before you apply for either.
From large cushion cut rocks to unique settings and trendy styles, these retailers sell the most dazzling lab-grown diamond rings that anyone would love.
These deals won't last long.