Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Alia
Alia is a very happy and bubbly girl.
It’s been hard to avoid news about the Apple Vision Pro, the company’s entry into the virtual reality market, in recent days. It was officially released on Friday to much fanfare, but how will it fare in the enterprise? For starters, it announced that it is incorporating the Vision Pro into the Apple Device management process, which should make IT pros happy.
Intuitive Machines is ready to go to the moon. The company announced Monday that its first lunar lander has completed all final integration milestones and is now encapsulated in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 payload fairing, where it will stay until launch on February 14. The mission launch window opens at 12:57 a.m. EST; should weather or other issues delay the mission, SpaceX will have three days to execute the launch.
Dustin Rosen, managing partner at Wonder Ventures, is happy to be that “someone.” A fixture in the pre-seed investment scene in Los Angeles and Southern California for a decade, Wonder Ventures has backed nearly all of Los Angeles’ unicorns, including Honey and Whatnot. “I looked around LA in 2013 and saw that there was this amazing community,” Rosen told TechCrunch.
Ask your car insurer what discounts you qualify for with your kid away for most of the year.
"Talking to kids about weight can backfire because they may begin to feel self-conscious, anxious or ashamed of their bodies," says one expert.
Serena van der Woodsen is seemingly always on the move — and fans have noticed.
These oil-absorbing wonder products work to freshen blowouts, give hair body and extend wash times by days.
Floss, brush, scrape, repeat.
Dermatologists set the record straight on what skin care products tweens should avoid.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
Apple has laid down the rules for opening a competing app store. It's not pleased too many of its rivals.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Which March sister best describes you?
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
Crystal Hefner says her relationship with Hugh Hefner was "emotionally abusive and traumatizing." But the former Playboy model tells Yahoo "he wasn't all good or all evil."
Our review of the 2024 GMC Canyon where we tell you everything there is to know about GMC's midsize pickup truck.
Shared one of nearly 16,000 happy customers: "It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."
Already dreading starting the car on winter mornings? Stay toasty with this Amazon bestseller.
It's difficult for anybody to get a seat in Formula 1; being a woman makes a long shot even longer.
From anti-aging face creams to treatments for thinning hair, these beauté essentials are must-haves.