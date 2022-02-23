Wednesday's letters: Rise in antisemitism, support for Jewish community, school cuts, more

Authorities escort a hostage out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15. A British citizen took four people hostage and demanded the release of a federal prisoner. The hostages survived, but their captor was fatally shot by the FBI.

Biden policies tied to rise in antisemitism

Regarding “Politicians enable antisemitic behavior,” a Feb. 19 letter that appears to blame only Republican politicians for not addressing the antisemitism issue, I would like to go further.

As a famous politician once said: “The buck stops here."

Let’s go to the top of the tree and start with President Joe Biden who, after Donald Trump’s successful Israeli policies, deemed Israel irrelevant and renewed a relationship with Iran, which has stated it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the map.

Also, the recent Texas synagogue incident was downplayed in the media to keep from insulting a certain group and it initially was not labeled an antisemitic act.

These factors, along with the Squad’s anti-Israel policies, certainly have had an effect and influence on the rise in antisemitism in the United States, as well as Europe. When Israel is not considered important, it gives permission for many to take antisemitic actions.

As a Jew, it is scary in this country that Jews are afraid to go to synagogue, or wear yarmulkes or other Jewish garb.

I fear “never again” could happen in this country if we don’t speak up and know who we are voting for in the future.

Harriet Joy Epstein, Sarasota

Stand in solidarity with Jewish community

We, the Women’s Interfaith Network of the Sarasota-Bradenton area, stand with our Jewish neighbors in condemning the distribution of antisemitic leaflets. Such actions have no place in our communities.

Unity rally: Sarasota galvanizes against hate following antisemitic attacks

The Women’s Interfaith Network strives to live out the principles articulated by Hans Küng, a Swiss Catholic theologian, as part of the Declaration Towards a Global Ethic adopted in 1993:

“No peace among the nations without peace among the religions. No peace among the religions without dialogue between the religions. No dialogue between the religions without investigation of the foundations of the religions. No survival of our globe without a global ethic, supported by both religious and non-religious people.”

All faith traditions uphold some form of the Golden Rule:

• Judaism: What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor.

• Christianity: In everything, do to others as you would have them do to you.

• Islam: Not one of you truly believes until you wish for others that which you wish for yourself.

We call upon all people in the Sarasota-Bradenton area to join in solidarity in creating a world where respect is given to all, regardless of religious affiliation or no religious affiliation.

Rev. Dr. Jeanette Sherrill, Women’s Interfaith Network, Sarasota

With school cuts, DeSantis acts like child

Over the past years, I have been angry, disappointed and even incredulous because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions, but never have I been so indignant and full of rage as when I read that he supports cutting funds to school officials who implemented a mask mandate for the safety of the children and educators.

Has the governor, with his punitive and wrathful actions, considered that the children could be harmed, in innumerable ways, by his proposed financial cuts, which have passed the House as part of the state budget (“If Legislature does cut $12M from Sarasota schools, it’s unknown what impact will be,” Feb. 18)?

As a retired teacher and school administrator, I often, personally, bought learning tools for my classes and schools, believing that they would enhance student learning. Teachers and administrators still do that.

The governor should be protecting our schoolchildren and supporting their educational well-being.

This punishment is more than a rap on the knuckles of school officials. It is adolescent behavior and a violation of good faith by a governor who should think beyond his own political life.

Must we continue to struggle under DeSantis without letting him know that we oppose so many of his ill-timed and penalizing decisions?

Alice Blueglass, Sarasota

NATO ignored Putin’s takeover of Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown he is smarter than all the NATO leaders combined. While making the West worry about an invasion of Ukraine, he has taken Belarus without firing a shot.

Belarus once courted both camps, but now is occupied by Russian forces and its president is singing Russia’s tune. If anyone thinks those forces are leaving Belarus, I have a bridge I’d like to sell you.

Dana A. Cyr, Sarasota

Olympic athletes can spread word on China

Let us honor all the participants in the Winter Olympics and all those who train for any sport at home.

May the returning competitors spread the word about authoritarian regimes to the media and, hopefully, there will be a reawakening and the exercising of the right to vote for nonauthoritarian politicians.

Dale Horwitz, Sarasota

