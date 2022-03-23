Wednesday's letters: Save Ukrainians, punish bullies, protect canyon, more

A shopping center in Kyiv, Ukraine, is reduced to a huge pile of rubble by Russian shelling March 21.

US must act to save Ukrainian civilians

I would imagine the Ukrainians are totally upset with the civilized world when they think of us watching the horrors nightly on TV, with women and children being targeted to bring their country to its knees.

We all feel so, so sorry for them and really wish Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop the bombing.

This is not the Middle Ages, when armies would lay siege to a city until it surrendered, and then maybe kill all the innocents. Today, how can the United States, supposedly the leader of the free world, stand by helplessly and watch the daily bombing of innocent Ukrainians?

Maybe it is long past due to bring our Navy right up to Ukraine’s southern coast and lift the siege by delivering water, food and medical supplies.

Russia's leader appreciates strength. We should not be afraid of his threats. His Navy is not going to challenge the U.S. Navy.

Jim Kraft, Sarasota

Putin winning battles, not war

The specific outcome of the war in Ukraine is difficult to predict, but the general outline is becoming clearer every day.

Clearly, Russian President Vladimir Putin is winning many of the battles, but he will inevitably lose the war. Not only has Russia become a pariah nation throughout the world but news reports indicate that even some Russian soldiers are ashamed of the battlefield behavior and occupying actions they have to impose on people who speak the same language and share a common culture.

Putin is gobbling up Ukrainian territory but how is he going to occupy and pacify the country when even many of his own forces carry out orders unwillingly and presumably would not resist sabotaging them if they could do so safely.

Sooner or later the territory that is seized by Putin’s forces will have to be vacated by them, and both he and his country will have earned the long, enduring hatred of anything Russian. Some victory!

Sigmund Tobias, Sarasota

UF a great, independent institution no more

Thank you for publishing the Gainesville Sun editorial on a subject that’s been on my mind for a long time (“Meddling by lawmakers is rapidly hurting UF’s reputation,” March 19).

It started with the stifling of professors who may want to testify contrary to what state Republicanism believes, restricting teaching of Black American history and the ridiculous political appointment of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to support Gov. Ron DeSantis' denial of COVID-19 masking and vaccines. I wasn’t even aware of the attack on tenure at University of Florida.

These are the real “woke” and “cancel culture” transgressions going on in this state.

As an alumnus from 1968, UF won’t get another cent out of me until it returns to being a great and independent institution. But as someone said, it’s all about the Benjamins, baby.

Roland Dupree, Venice

School bullies no laughing matter

I am in the sixth grade. This year has been my worst year in school because of bullying. Kids destroy my things, and when I complain to the principal, they tell him they are just playing a game. They are never punished.

My mom has had to replace two pairs of my glasses this year. Kids take things out of my backpack. When I complain they just say, “I’m kidding!"

I have given up bringing headphones and lens wipes to school. They disappear. When I tried to wear a face mask on the bus, one kid would pull it off my face. I have given up wearing a face mask to school.

I wish teachers and principals would take notice and punish these bullies. Don’t they have cameras at school so they can see what is happening?

Antonio Silva-McGrath, Sarasota

A sad year for my beloved state

A March 16 headline read, “DeSantis: ‘Year of the parent." But the headline should have called this year what it truly has been: the year of the misanthrope and book burner.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, et al., have much to be proud of this legislative session.

I am so sad for my beloved state.

Peggy Grobe, Venice

Protect canyon from oil drilling

On Nov. 15, President Joe Biden announced that his administration plans to protect the Greater Chaco Canyon area, in New Mexico.

To ensure that he carries out its plans, Americans must weigh in by participating in the public comments period and demonstrating support for a 20-year moratorium on oil drilling in the area.

The 90-day comment period runs through April 6. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5y6np992.

Kevin Bostrom, Sarasota

