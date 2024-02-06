Wednesday's Powerball jackpot hits $228 million. Can Bucks County continue winning streak?

The Powerball jackpot has sweetened to a life-changing $228 million for Wednesday's drawing, putting the jackpot in range of the top-25 lottery jackpots in history.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing comes with a cash option of $112.6 million.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's drawing, the rollover from Monday's drawing, and Bucks County's recent streak of lottery wins.

Monday's Powerball drawing produced no winners; entire jackpot rolls

Not a single player matched any numbers for the three tiers of Powerball jackpots during Monday's drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-2-27-30-67 and Red Powerball 9.

No player hit the Powerball jackpot, the match five + power play jackpot, nor the straight match five jackpot.

Last week's Powerball drawing: $188 million Powerball drawing is Wednesday. Will Bucks County continue winning streak?

Bucks County's curious lottery winning streak

If purchasing a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, doing so in Bucks County may be the shrewd play, given the county's recent string of lottery hits.

In early January, a 7-Eleven in Southampton sold the winning "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" progressive lottery ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery, worth $451,760.

The sale of that "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" ticket continued Bucks County's bewildering lottery winning streak.

Last June, a winning $3 million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Speedway at 724 Street Road in Southampton.

Last August, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Road in Middletown.

Last September, American News & Tobacco, at 522 Second Street Pike in Southampton, sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth a cool $450,000.

And Last October, Smoker’s Express, at 813 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville, sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.7 million.

How do I win the Powerball jackpot?

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

