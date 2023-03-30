Wee the people: Republican Boebert presses DC witness on public urination

3
Martin Pengelly
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

In bizarre scenes in a US House hearing, the far-right Republican Lauren Boebert asked if a revised Washington DC criminal code was now law – only to be reminded that Congress overturned it earlier this month – then fixated on whether that code would have decriminalised public urination.

Related: A crime bill was supposed to fix Washington DC’s problems. Instead, it polarized a city

The revision was meant to give the District of Columbia a first code update in 120 years, but it became subject to fierce debate over crime as a political issue. Republicans said the code was soft on violent offenses. Angering progressives, Joe Biden said he would not veto a Republican measure to overturn the code.

Charles Allen, a city councilman, chaired the DC judiciary committee which considered the revisions.

On Wednesday, Allen was one of four witnesses at the mercy of House Republicans in a hearing entitled “Overdue Oversight of the Capital City”.

Allen, DC council chair Phil Mendelson, chief financial officer Glen Lee and Greggory Pemberton of the DC Police Union faced aggressive Republican questioning, mostly regarding policing and crime, including the stabbing last weekend of a staffer to the Republican senator Rand Paul.

But Boebert’s fixation on public urination made the biggest splash.

The pro-Trump Coloradan, who has a history of inflammatory behavior, asked: “You led the charge to reform DC’s crime laws. Is that correct?”

Allen said: “I chaired the committee that proposal came from, yes.”

Boebert said: “You led the charge, yes sir. And these changes are now law here in DC. Correct?”

Allen said: “You mean the revised criminal code? No, those are not the law.”

Boebert appeared confused. Mendelson said: “The revised code was rejected by – ”

Cutting Mendelson off, Boebert pressed Allen.

“Did you or did you not decriminalise public urination in Washington DC? Did you lead the charge to do so?”

Allen said: “No. The revised criminal code left that as a criminal.”

Boebert repeated: “Did you lead the charge to decriminalise public urination in Washington DC?

Allen said: “No, ma’am.”

Boebert said: “Did you ever vote in favor of decriminalising public urination in Washington DC?”

Allen said: “The revised criminal code that was passed by the council kept it as a criminal offense.”

Boebert said: “Did you ever support this criminal” offense status?

Allen said: “I voted for it, yes.”

Boebert said: “You voted to keep it as a criminal offense?”

Allen said: “That’s correct. The full council did.”

Boebert claimed to “have records” showing Allen favored “allowing public urination”.

Allen said: “No. The –”

Boebert asked: “Is that something you intend to pursue in the future?”

Allen said: “No. The legislation you’re referring to came from the criminal code reform commission that changed public urination from a criminal to a civil offense. The council then changed that, to maintain it as a criminal offense at the request of the mayor.”

Boebert yielded her time.

Addressing the witnesses, Becca Balint, a Democrat from Vermont, lamented: “Rather than addressing a number of serious concerns our constituents have, [Republicans] are choosing to waste our time talking about public urination. Do you have anything additional you want to say about public urination?”

Boebert said: “I do.”

Balint said: “No, not you. It’s not your time. It’s a question to these people.”

In conclusion, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the panel, said: “This has been a degraded, tawdry discourse today, with obsessive questioning about public urination.”

“I hope the public doesn’t see this hearing and regard all of it as an episode of public urination in which the people of Washington are the ones getting rained on.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lauren Boebert Obsesses Over Public Urination at Crime Hearing

    The Colorado congresswoman repeatedly grilled a member of D.C.’s city council on the capital's public urination laws

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Lauren Boebert’s ‘Dumbest’ D.C Moment

    ABCRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has repeatedly embarrassed herself during her short time in Congress. But nothing has come close to the humiliation she suffered by her own hand on Wednesday when she tried to make a point of public urination during a hearing about crime in Washington, D.C. and it completely blew up in her face.As Jimmy Kimmel put it, Donald Trump’s “dumbest” impersonator “grilled a D.C. council member today over what has to be one of the most important issues facing this fractured

  • Pence must appear before Jan. 6 grand jury: reports

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has been ordered to appear before a grand jury weighing efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to reports from multiple outlets on Tuesday, after a top federal judge ruled that executive privilege could not entirely shield him from answering questions. The sealed order rejected former President Trump’s claims of…

  • Former Starbucks CEO Really Hates Being Called A 'Billionaire' By Bernie Sanders

    Howard Schultz, whose personal fortune is estimated at $4.3 billion, told Sanders that calling him a "billionaire" was "unfair."

  • 4 still-available free agent DEs 49ers should target

    It's late in the free agency period, but there are still some players available who can help the 49ers:

  • Does Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Doug Schoen: Hillary Clinton was 'far more ambitious' than husband Bill

    Pollster and consultant Doug Schoen details his career working alongside some of the biggest names in politics on Fox Nation’s ‘Tucker Carlson Today.’

  • Trump supporter charged with pulling knife on family with children outside Manhattan courthouse

    The female protester began arguing with the couple before she allegedly threatened them.

  • Missouri’s high rural teen pregnancy rates are nothing to celebrate. I know firsthand | Opinion

    Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is delighted her 17-year-old son is about to be a father. The reality isn’t so happy for young mothers.

  • Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Have Sights Set on Drama for Next Collaboration

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have tackled the rom-com with 2011’s Just Go With It and action with 2019’s Murder Mystery and its new sequel; now the longtime friends are eyeing a drama for their next collaboration. “We were saying we would love to be able to do something serious together — not that this […]

  • Nashville Shooting Fuels the Right’s Engine of Anti-Trans Hate

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersGet more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.We should, as human beings, feel once again united by tragedy, as the epidemic of gun violence, especially another school shooting, brings us all together in exasperation. We typically would be focused on mourning the tragic loss of life at Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on the murders of little children, on the killi

  • Drag queen straddles girl at North Carolina public school, video shows

    A North Carolina public school that enrolls children as young as 14 hosted a LGBTQ pride festival last week that featured drag performances.

  • Mariah Carey Jumps Into The Ocean In Hot Pink Wetsuit To Celebrate Turning 54

    Leave it to Mariah Carey to make a major splash on a special occasion! The music icon turned 54 on March 27 and honored the landmark with a commemorative dip in the ocean. In a fun video posted to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, Mimi jumps from a boat and into the water while wearing a hot pink wetsuit.

  • Anatomy of a political takeover at Florida public college

    Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has targeted a tiny, public liberal arts college on the shores of Sarasota Bay, as a staging ground for his war on “woke.” The governor and his allies say the New College of Florida, known as a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ community, is indoctrinating students with leftist ideology and should be remade into a more conservative institution. A top-down restructuring is under way at New College, where DeSantis' allies are carrying out what students and faculty call a “hostile takeover” and a political attack on their academic freedom.

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Donald & Melania Trump Reportedly Aren't Interested in 'Disrupting Their Lifestyle' While Dealing With the Former President's Legal Issues

    There’s been plenty of news swirling around Donald Trump with his possible indictment looming and his third run for president. As for Melania Trump, she prefers to stay out of the limelight and enjoy her life at Mar-a-Lago after a tumultuous four years in Washington, D.C. Melania didn’t really enjoy her time as a political […]

  • Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview

    Editor’s note: This report has been updated to correct a problem with an earlier photo. Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) blasted former President Trump on Tuesday, saying that he was “absolutely horrific” during his interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity. “I watched that and I thought, ‘Where is Donald Trump?'” Chaffetz said…

  • China and Russia are locked in a death spiral

    Before 1914, the world lived in the era of the Great Powers. After 1945, we had the Cold War and the two superpowers. Then, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, we had the unipolar era of Western hegemony – one that we are now told is coming to an end.

  • Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly 'No Longer' Taking This Action for Donald Trump Amid His Legal Battle

    It’s no secret that ever since former President Donald Trump left the White House in 2021, his daughter Ivanka Trump has tried to separate herself from the controversial family. However, the newest reports show that she’s nearly severed ties entirely. A source told People, “Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he […]