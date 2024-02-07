Weed cartridge deal turns deadly, Missouri cops say. 15-year-old, 16-year-old killed

Two people were killed and a third was injured during a shooting involving a drug deal, Missouri police say.

The shooting happened at 1:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, outside Black Forest Apartments in St. Louis, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said the victims met with the two suspects, 19-year-old Tyler Coleman and 18-year-old Zachary Hough, “regarding the sale of marijuana cartridges.”

One of the victims entered the suspects’ vehicle, at which point the two victims were shot, police said.

Collin Courtwright, 15, was identified as one of the shooting victims. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Collin was a great person. He had a great spirits,” his sister, Clarissa Starns, told KSDK. “He was probably just with the wrong crowd. We rushed to the scene because we just couldn’t get any information.”

A second teenager was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified Wednesday, Feb.7, as 16-year-old Tyree Williams.

Police said a third male was shot and was hospitalized. He is expected to be arrested when he is discharged, KTVI reported.

Coleman and Hough were charged Tuesday, Feb. 6, with two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action and delivery of marijuana, according to police.

They are both students at Oakville High School in St. Louis, according to KTVI and KSDK. The two suspects were listed as seniors on Oakville’s football team during the 2023 season.

“They’re all high school kids,” Collin’s father, Sam Starns, told KTVI said. “I just want people to remember my son, you know, as a good person, because my son would never hurt anyone. Because, yeah, my son may have been a follower and not a leader where he should’ve been.”

Coleman and Hough are being held in jail on $500,000 cash bonds, police said.