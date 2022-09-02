Weed found in luggage at Memphis airport leads to drug, weapons charges for 2 suspects

Two men are behind bars after drugs found in a luggage bag led to a detectives finding drugs and guns at one suspect’s home.

The incident unfolded Aug. 31 at Memphis International Airport.

Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, along with the DEA and a certified drug detector K-9 “Abby,” were scanning luggage at the airport.

According to an affidavit, Abby gave a positive alert on a black luggage bag, indicating that the luggage and/or its contents smelled like illegal drugs.

Abby is trained to detect controlled substances such as cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin. She has given several positive results in the past, resulting in several drug seizures, police said.

After a detective obtained a search warrant for the luggage, the detective found 12 bags of marijuana comingled with clothes that were also vacuum sealed.

The marijuana tested positive for THC, according to the affidavit.

A man identified as Marwin Knox took possession of the luggage and was immediately detained.

Knox, of Memphis, told detectives he was currently storing about 10-12 pounds of marijuana at his home, records show.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his home in the 2900 block of Manndale Drive.

Inside the home, detectives met a man identified as Tyler Owens.

Owens was sitting on the living room couch with approximately 235.8 grams of marijuana in his lap and a 9mm pistol in his waistband, records show.

He was detained while detectives continued to search the home.

According to the affidavit, the search revealed a suitcase in the living room with five guns inside and approximately 393.8 grams of marijuana.

Other finds included a .22 caliber pistol under a pillow where Owens was sitting, assorted ammunition in a bedroom, and two digital scales in the kitchen.

A red backpack in the living room closet contained a clear bag with a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, police said.

300.8 grams of marijuana was also found in the bag.

Detectives found 37 Oxycodone pills and eight unopened promethazine bottles in a safe on the floor of the master bedroom closet.

Owens and Knox were both taken to 201 Poplar.

Knox is charged with seven counts possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts possession of a controlled substance w/i to manu/del/sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owens is charged with eight counts possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts possession of a controlled substance w/i to manu/del/sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

