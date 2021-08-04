Weed grow suspect among indicted

Aug. 4—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of growing 67 pot plants at a property out Rush is facing a felony indictment.

Norman W. Vanderpool was among the 13 folks indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week. The grand jury issued one count of second-offense cultivation of five or more marijuana plants against the 54-year-old man.

Vanderpool's grow was discovered July 18 by deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Department responding to a suspicious activity call in the 22000 block of Jacks Fork Road, according to a press release.

If convicted, Vanderpool faces between five and 10 years in prison. Court records show bond has been set at $75,000.

Vanderpool has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since July 19.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation of charges by a grand jury, a group of citizens asked to review the case to determine probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted July 27:

—Michael W. Davis, 31, address unknown, was indicted on one count of first-offense meth trafficking.

—Savanna Broughton, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in a first-degree substance and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.

—Jesse F. Brown, 32, of Denton, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Randi L. Davis, 32, of New Boston, was indicted on one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and one count of second-degree escape.

—Adam S. Taylor, 40, of Cosby, Tennessee, was indicted on one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and one count of second-degree escape.

—Justin B. Clark, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of tampering with a physical evidence and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Story continues

—Charles W. Babcock, 56, of Durbin, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of speeding over 26 mph.

—Brandon W. Gilbert, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Donnie J. Pauley, 31, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of identity theft.

—Robert T. Dyson, 25, of Louisville, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of receiving a stolen firearm.

—Timothy R. Hillard, 33, of Chillicothe, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Tammy Cooper, 60, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com