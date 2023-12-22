Weed isn't legal, but U-turns are. Laws to note if you're headed to Indiana for the holidays

There's no place like home for the holidays. If your home is Indiana, though, you might need a reminder of a few unique laws in the Hoosier landscape.

Visitors often wonder when they can buy alcohol, if they can light up a joint or what they might need to know before getting behind the wheel. Below are six laws to take note of when traveling to or through Indiana.

No, weed is not legal in Indiana

Indiana is not one of the states that have jumped on the marijuana legalization bandwagon, so leave it at home. Neither medical nor recreational use is allowed.

A low-level possession charge is a class B misdemeanor possibly leading to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Visitors may see dispensaries for what's called "Delta 8," which is from the cannabis plant but much lower in THC.

Indiana doesn't allow alcohol sales before noon or after 8 p.m. on Sunday

If you need to stock up at the end of the weekend, you're out of luck. Liquor can only be sold between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays; until 2018, it used to be illegal to sell it any time on Sunday.

Sports betting is legal in Indiana

It is legal to use mobile sports betting apps and play fantasy leagues. Details and rules can be found on the Indiana Gaming Commission website.

Indiana doesn't require handgun permits

People older than 18 can carry a handgun without needing to obtain a permit or subsequent background check. People who were previously barred from having a firearm can be charged if they are caught with one.

Indiana allows U-turns at stoplights

If you get yourself lost and need to turn around, drivers in Indiana can do a U-turn at a stop light if they are in the left turn lane and there is a median. Several intersections have been retrofitted to accommodate drivers doing so.

Check road signs before pulling the maneuver in case local authorities disallow it at certain intersections.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana laws to know during your holiday visit